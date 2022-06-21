KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals denied an appeal from the Circuit Court of Boone County Tuesday for the partial judgement granted to Bethany Kelly, a plaintiff in a wrongful death lawsuit.
The defense filed their appeal to contest Kelly's claim that Brandon Wainman, a snowplow driver involved in a fatal accident which killed Kelly's father, is not immune to liability as a public official.
The Missouri Court of Appeals determined Tuesday that because Kelly's partial summary judgement was not a final judgement, the Court did not have jurisdiction to grant the defense their appeal.
In February of 2021, Mark Swindell was killed in a fatal collision with a snowplow which was driven by Wainman. Kelly filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April of the same year.
On Aug. 19, 2021, Kelly filed a motion for partial summary judgement against the defendants. The motion stated that Wainman was not protected by sovereign immunity as a public official because he failed to uphold his responsibility to operate the snowplow "with the highest degree of care and to obey all traffic rules and regulations in a non-emergency situation to all who could have been injured, not just the public at large."
The defendant's response conceded that Wainman was not eligible for sovereign immunity, but argued that he was still protected by official immunity because his operation of the snowplow was a discretionary duty based upon his need to "exercise professional expertise and judgment in the exercise of his duties."
Kelly's motion was granted in November of 2021.
In the wrongful death suit, Kelly accuses Wainman of failing to yield to oncoming traffic, failing to keep a careful lookout and failing to pay attention to the roadway he was driving on and crossing over.
The suit also claims that Boone County is vicariously liable for Wainman's negligence and recklessness, stating that the county failed to train Wainman on how to drive the snowplow in inclement weather and poor conditions, failed to perform an adequate background check to ensure Wainman was a competent driver and failed to supervise Wainman's operation of the vehicle.