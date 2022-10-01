LINN - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service (RACS) held its first awareness walk for survivors of domestic violence at Linn City Park Saturday.
According to the National Child Trauma Stress Network, October was declared the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989.
The executive director of RACS, Angela Hirsch, said Saturday's walk encouraged survivors to find a path of hope and healing.
"We want to make sure that people recognize that there is help available, that there are services that go beyond just law enforcement," Hirsch said.
RACS invited a survivor of domestic violence, Michelle, to share her experience. Michelle's last name has been omitted for privacy and safety reasons.
"RACS is my safe haven. RACS was where I could go to feel safe, to have a sense of confidence," Michelle said.
Michelle said she wants her kids to use her story as motivation to continue getting up when they fall down.
An Osage County sheriff, Michael Bonham, also spoke at RACS's awareness walk. He reflected on his wife's journey as a survivor of domestic violence.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for her, but I know living with that and always knowing that's in the back of her mind," Bonham said. "She's the real hero."
Bonham said he was the responding officer when his wife, who he didn't know at the time, called for help after a domestic violence attack. Bonham and his wife have been married for 28 years.
Hirsch said Saturday's event was focused on educating the public about Missourian's battle against domestic violence.
A 2022 World Population Review poll found Missouri to have the third-highest rate of people who have experienced domestic violence in the U.S. About 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence or stalking.
According to the review, 45,548 domestic violence incidents were reported in 2018 in Missouri, which was a 10.3% increase from 2014. The review also reported in 2018, 89 reported domestic violence-related homicides, which made up 11.47% of all Missouri homicides.
Hirsch said RACS most commonly used service is the shelter, which provides safe, independent housing. Hirsch said people sometimes stay in the shelter a few nights or for several months, depending on their situation.
The center also has a 24-hour hotline people can call. RACS also offers confidence classes and job preparatory courses.
RACS serves nine counties in Missouri, which include Cole, Gasconade, Maries, Moniteau, Miller, Morgan, Osage, Southern Boone and Southern Callaway.
Hirsch said the best way non-survivors can help is to believe the victim; understand they don't have to fix the situation; practice active listening; offer resources relevant for the victim; and assure the victim their healing process has validity.