JEFFERSON CITY - Bicycles and electric bicycles are now allowed on many state conservation-area service roads and multi-use trails.
Approximately 300 Missouri Department of Conservation areas will see the regulation change, which will provide access to more than 1,500 additional miles of road for cyclists.
"We have a constitutional mandate to protect the wildlife, the forests, and the natural resources in the state of Missouri," A.J. Campbell, regional recreational-use specialist for MDC Central and Northeast regions, said. "We are the agency that administers hunting on public and private land, fishing, trapping, we also own over 100 conservation areas that are open to the public."
Bicycles are still not allowed on department lands associated with nature and education centers, fish hatcheries, staffed ranges, and offices. MDC notes conditions of service roads on department areas may vary, with not all being maintained for public-use trails and public roads.
"One of the strategies to achieve one of our goals is to allow more recreational opportunities on our lands where it's appropriate," Campbell said.
Campbell said MDC believes it will increase use of the trails.
"The other things that's significant is this is going to allow maybe new people access to our areas, people who are enthusiastic about cycling will now have news miles of pathways to travel on their bikes," Campbell said.
Approximately 1,100 conservation areas are still restricted to roads open to public-vehicle traffic and multi-use trails.
"We ask the people use proper trail etiquette," Campbell said. "I think the biggest thing with restrictions, it's more that we're requesting that people do their best to respect people."
Cyclists are expected to follow appropriate trail etiquette including: yielding to pedestrians and horseback riders, maintaining a safe speed, staying on designated trails or services roads, and avoiding damaging trails (not riding in wet conditions).
A full list of the multi-use bike trails and allowed service roads can be found on MDC's website by using the advanced search feature. Service roads can be found by searching for a conservation area and then checking the online map to see if service roads exist that allow bikes