COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, hunters are participating in the annual deer hunting firearms season that began this past weekend.
According to a report from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), nearly 90,000 deer were harvested over opening weekend, with many more expected to be harvested throughout the season.
MDC's Central Region Conservation Office in Boone County provided all the information hunters need to know to participate in the season.
Mid-Missouri residents must purchase a valid deer hunting permit to participate in the firearms season.
According to the MDC's website, Missouri resident permits are $17 and nonresident permits are $265. Youth permits for ages 6 to 15 can also be purchased. The permit is valid during any of the deer hunting firearms season, including the alternative methods and antlerless portions.
MDC's media specialist Robert Hemmelgarn said hunter safety and following regulations are important.
"One of the most important things we can all do for safety is to wear hunter orange when you're in the woods or blaze orange," he said. "For deer hunters, it's a legal requirement, but really anyone in the woods right now, it's a good idea to have that blaze orange on to ensure that you are seen and identified."
The MDC offers hunters general safety and firearm safety tips that allow for a successful hunt and experience.
"Always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction," Hemmelgarn said. "Hunters should be a 100% certain of their target and its environment before making the kill. The use of night vision and thermal energy equipment is strictly prohibited."
Before hunting in an urban area, hunters should check with the city's local ordinances to see which areas are permitted for deer hunting and which areas are not. Keywords to search for include hunting, discharging a firearm, archery, etc.
At the end of each season, the MDC compiles data into a deer season summary and population status report to make sure deer are not being harvested too quickly and can maintain the deer population.
According to 2020's report, the total number of deer harvested -297,214 deer- was 4% higher than the 2019 harvest total. The MDC is already seeing higher numbers this year in its opening firearms weekend with 10,000 more deer harvested than last year.
The deer hunting firearms season runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23, 2021. For more information regarding safety tips and regulations, hunters can visit the MDC's website.