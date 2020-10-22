FULTON - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a poaching case in Fulton.
The department said agents are looking into the shooting of a large buck Monday in broad daylight near the Fulton YMCA and Fulton High School in the area of Industrial and Wood streets. Witnesses also have reported hearing the shot.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Callaway Conservation Agent Steve Kistner at (573)-239-8129 or Operation Game Thief at (800)-392-1111 if they want to remain anonymous.