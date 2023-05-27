COLUMBIA – In June, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host two free fishing events for participants of all ages.
Saturday, June 3 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MDC will host a landowner workshop and kids fishing event at the Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area, southeast of Cole Camp and southwest of Stover. The event is free of charge, and lunch will be provided.
MDC specialists will lead hikes to explain and view land management strategies meant to benefit fish and wildlife. Topics to be covered include timber stand improvement, controlling invasive species or aggressive natives, establishing native warm season grasses, pollinator habitat, stream management and fen management.
Participants will meet at the Big Buffalo Creek parking lot and campground in Benton County (GPS coordinates 38.33349, -93.08901). They should dress appropriately for the weather and woodland hiking.
Registration is required. To register, visit MDC's website.
Tuesday, June 6 – 4:30 to 7 p.m.
MDC will host another free fishing day in Columbia at Stephens Lake Park.
Free fishing poles, tackle, bait, and instruction will be available for participants, and registration for this event is not required.
Participants will not need a fishing permit, but MDC asks that all children under the age of 15 are accompanied by an adult.