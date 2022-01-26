MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) received concerns and inquiries about the ability of some students meeting all of the existing A+ eligibility criteria in the 2022 senior class.
MDHEWD made changes to the A+ Scholarship requirements for students in both the 2020 and 2021 high school seniors. According to a release from MDHEWD, this was in response to the state and national testing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These changes were authorized under the emergency declaration issued by Governor Parson in March of 2020. With the expiration of that declaration on Dec. 31, 2021, the authority to waive those regulatory requirements through that process no longer exists.
According to the release, MDHEWD believes it is appropriate to carry this waver on to the 2022 seniors. In February, they will attempt to get approval from the Coordinating Board for Higher Education to file an emergency rule change that will waive the end-of-course requirement, including its alternative, for students graduating in 2022.
If approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the Secretary of State, the emergency rule will be effective 10 days after it is filed and will remain in effect for 180 days.