COLUMBIA- As the holidays come to a close, residents begin to unplug lights and take down Christmas trees. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources asks residents to consider putting holiday items into recycling and not the trash.
This is a little tricky in Columbia, which has had recycling issues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the city stopped collecting curbside recycling because of staffing shortages.
Columbia still runs its recycling drop-off centers, which are placed around the city.
"Since we've suspended the curbside recycling pickup, usage of the drop-off centers have more than doubled than what we were seeing last year," Matt Neftor, Community Relations Specialist for Columbia Utilities, said.
Neftor said the recycling staff is doing what they can to keep up with the demand.
"We're doing the best we can. We have people working from 7:30 a.m. until after 10:30 at night trying to keep up with the recycling centers," Neftor said. "Each one gets emptied four times a day."
One thing that might help speed up collection is if people break down their boxes so they lie flat, he said.
"If you have a large box that's not broken down, that's gonna take up a lot more space," Neftor said. "If we can get people to break down the boxes, we'd be able to fit a lot more inside those bins."
The City of Columbia also reminds mid-Missourians that most wrapping paper can not be recycled, unless the packaging clearly states it. Most wrapping paper adds foil and other compounds that cannot be removed from the paper material.