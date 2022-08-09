JEFFERSON CITY - A new agriculture help hotline for Missouri farmers launched on Monday.
The AgriStress Helpline is a free, confidential mental health service that allows farmers and their families to connect with mental health professionals with backgrounds in agriculture.
According to the Fulton Son, a 2020 collaborative report between the Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Coalition for Community Behavioral Healthcare, Missouri Farm Bureau and the University of Missouri Extension concluded that rural Missouri had a mental health crisis.
The report stated that the crisis is compounded by lack of access to mental health care in rural areas and inherent stress and anxiety that comes with the profession of agriculture production, according to the Fulton Sun.
The number to call or text is 833-897-2474. The line is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.