JEFFERSON CITY - A confirmed case of a rare brain infection, Naegleria fowleri, has been found in a Missouri resident, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday.
The exposure is linked to a beach at Lake of Three Fires, a state park in Taylor County, Iowa, according to a press release by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
As of Thursday, the patient was being treated in an intensive care unit.
Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic singe-celled free-living ameba that can cause rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis. The ameba can destroy the brain tissue. It is not able to be spread from one person to another or by swallowing contaminated water.
The ameba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds.
The infection is described as "extremely rare." Since 1962, only 154 known cases have been identified in the U.S. According to DHSS, Missouri's only other known case occurred in 1987.
People become infected when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose from the previously mentioned freshwater sources.
For more information on potential symptoms and ways to reduce the risk of infection, visit the CDC's website.