JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Waste Management Program has issued a construction permit to Overland Principle Group LLC to construct a solid waste transfer station in Miller County.
The station, located at 11 Highway V, will move municipal solid waste, as well as construction and demolition waste, from collection vehicles to long-haul carriers. The waste will then be transferred to a permitted facility.
The DNR says it reviews all applications submitted to ensure the facilities are properly designed and constructed. The facility must obtain an operating permit before it can receive any waste.
For more information, residents can call DNR's permits unit at 800-361-4827 or 573-751-5401.