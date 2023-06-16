COLUMBIA − Missouri agencies are accelerating drought response efforts and developing resources for those at risk of serious impacts.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages residents to report local drought conditions by submitting a survey form via the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) service.
The DNR says local reports are a key tool in assessing the changing drought situation. Reports and photos submitted to the CMOR service are used by state and federal officials to ensure the national drought map is accurately portrayed.
Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order at the end of May, declaring a drought alert in the state. The order activates Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee and requests that all state and federal agencies participate as needed.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest map shows extreme drought conditions are continuing in mid-Missouri.
The map, released Thursday, shows Cole and Moniteau counties are experiencing extreme drought. Parts of Boone, Howard, Callaway, Osage, Saline, Pettis, Benton and Morgan counties are also experiencing extreme drought. The rest of mid-Missouri is experiencing severe drought, according to the map.
As recommended by the committee, the state is offering free emergency water and hay for family farms and ranches.
Water is available now at 25 state parks and 36 boat ramps at state conservation areas. Hay will be available starting June 25 at 17 state parks.
The state is also streamlining its special hay hauling permit process. Permits can be requested through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Carrier Express online service at no charge.
A full map of water and hay pickup locations can be found below.