The discussion surrounding whether or not the country is in or entering a recession comes after input from the White House, as well as anticipation for various economic reports this week, including the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data that will be released July 28.
Last Thursday, the White House released a blog stating that “while some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle.”
It suggested that a “holistic” look at the data, including “the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes,” should instead inform the definition.
The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months,” but that three criteria must be met in order to declare a recession: depth, diffusion, and duration.
Even with this definition, NBER says “extreme conditions revealed by one criterion may partially offset weaker indications from another,” like during the onset of the pandemic when there was a significant drop in economic activity with everyone staying home.
Jeff Pinkerton is an economist and the Director of Economic Research for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. He analyzes the economy to inform people in Missouri about how the economy impacts local regions, as well as letting them know what types of industries and jobs may be growing in the future.
He says that the country’s current inflation rate, which rose to 9.1% in June, is a good indicator of a recession. Another indicator, Pinkerton says, is a negative GDP this quarter.
“All signs are pointing to it being negative as well,” Pinkerton said.
However, the unique aspect of this point and time is employment, Pinkerton says.
“The flip side of that, though, is job growth is crazy,” he said.
According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state has added 5,300 jobs in the last month and 60,000 jobs in the last year.
Across the country, over 6 million jobs have been added in the last year.
“That doesn't sound like a recession at all, if we're adding jobs at that level,” Pinkerton said.
Pinkerton added with spending levels nearly 20% above pre-pandemic trends, the economy does not appear to resemble a traditional recessionary period.
“You got two different sides of this that are arguing very strongly in opposite directions, whether or not we're in a recession,” Pinkerton said. “I think we'll see in the months ahead where all this falls, but it's difficult to say right now.”
Pinkerton said this polarization is fairly uncommon.
“To me, this is kind of rare,” he said. “You know, as economists, we like to think we have the answer.”
The same can be said for the White House, who released a press release Sunday in response to comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said that “healthy hiring proof” is a key indicator that the country is not in a recession.
Definitions aside, Pinkerton says higher inflation rates means higher prices for families across the country.
“I'm really concerned right now with those higher costs, the impact that's having on families, you know, unable to make ends meet,” Pinkerton said.