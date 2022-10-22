BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change.
The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to continue through Monday morning.
Breezy winds are expected to continue tonight through early Monday, with the gustiest conditions likely during the day Sunday. While these wind speeds may not be particularly damaging, it may complicate efforts to extinguish wildfires. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx pic.twitter.com/pG9kfwoSLG— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 23, 2022
While Mid-Missouri was not in a Red Flag Warning today, the Fire District says wind gusts of 43 mph, moderate temperatures and low humidity made wildfires more difficult to extinguish. According to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp, the issue is, in part, due to unusually dry conditions this summer.
In addition to assisting with the Wooldridge fire Saturday afternoon, the Fire District assisted the Columbia Fire Department in putting out a natural cover fire for the second day in a row. The Fire District responded with 26 firefighters to contain the 50-acre blaze on Big Bear Boulevard and Range Line Street.
The Columbia Police Department reported that there were two other natural cover fires ongoing in Boone County at the time. Additionally, they stated in a tweet that there had already been three residential fires in Cooper County.
(2) There are currently three major natural cover fires in Boone County. Three houses in Cooper County have already burned today. The Columbia Fire Department, the Boone County Fire Protection District and other first responders are working to minimize the threat to our community— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 22, 2022
Meanwhile, in Jefferson City, a structure fire Saturday morning displaced one adult. The fire is under investigation with the Missouri Fire Marshall’s office but believed to be accidental in nature.
In light of the elevated fire dangers, emergency authorities are asking Missourians to assist in fire prevention by taking various steps to avoid the creation of new fires.
In the same thread from the Police Department, they ask residents to properly discard of cigarettes, avoid open outdoor fires, including bonfires, and take appropriate safety precautions around grills and candles. They also reminded residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits.