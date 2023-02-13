COLUMBIA — The state's largest workers compensation company could be moving from a publicly owned company to private if the Missouri legislature approves a bill.
Missouri Employers Mutual (MeM) plans to move into the private sector if their latest effort in the legislature passes. A 1993 bill made it that the company can only work with Missouri employers.
A House bill sponsored by Rep. Alex Riley (R-Springfield) would allow MeM to become a private mutual insurance company. A Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo) has similar language that would support the move to privatize MeM.
In a press release from MeM, "There is no longer a crisis in work comp, and we have achieved our original purpose as a company," Jim Owen, MeM President and CEO said. "It’s time for the next chapter to best serve our policyholders, agents and the market."
The state's largest workers compensation company owns 22.77% of the 2021 Missouri market share.
"The legislative language this time, we believe is in the best interest of our policyholder," Jennifer Barth, vice president and chief legal counsel of MeM. said. "This bill will allow us to more effectively and efficiently right that business."
Barth also mentioned that becoming a private company could allow for lower rates in the future with increased competition.
"It will force all of the carriers in Missouri to fight harder to win business and to be more competitive we think that means lowering rates or offering more value added services."
The Senate Insurance and Banking Committee, led by Crawford, will meet Tuesday at noon to discuss the Senate bill. No hearings are scheduled in the House.
If the measures in the legislature pass, MeM would become private Jan. 1, 2025.