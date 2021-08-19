COLUMBIA − Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM) and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has launched a campaign to help build the new Central Pantry.
MEM will double every dollar donated to the food bank starting from Aug. 19 through Aug. 29.
Funds from the campaign will go to the purchase and renovation of Central Pantry's future home at Moser's on the Business Loop. It hopes to move into its new location by 2023.
MEM has pledged to match up to $25,000. In addition to raising funds, the food bank will use the campaign to share the importance of Central Pantry and the need for a new location.
"A new Central Pantry will mean so much for our community by providing a better place for people to get the nutrition they need for a healthy life," Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of the food bank, said. "But, we need support to turn that dream into a reality. We are so grateful to MEM for stepping up to challenge the community to donate, and we hope people join them to help build a healthier community together."
The only partner agency owned and operated by the food bank, Central Pantry serves 10,000 Boone County residents a month, according to a news release. Last year, as part of its work during the COVID-19 crisis, the pantry served as a crucial place of support during spikes in need.
The new facility will help improve Central Pantry's ability to better present healthier foods and recipes, store fresh and frozen foods, cooperate with community partners to provide other needed services and other additional services.
"This marks our fourth year for the MEM match," Jennifer Peck, chief strategy and customer officer for MEM, said. "The need for those experiencing food insecurity only continues to grow, and we're honored to join the food bank in their mission to improve convenient and dignified access to nutritious foods in Boone County with this new site."
The food bank believes a more centralized location in Columbia will help increase awareness of the Central Pantry's role in the community.
Moving the pantry to a new larger facility represents one of the most substantial improvements in resources for food-insecure residents of Boone County by the food bank in its 40-year history.
Donations can be made here.