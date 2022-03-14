COLUMBIA - The Missouri Faith Voices hosted a forum on Columbia's affordable housing problem Monday night.
Three of the candidates for Columbia's mayor position, Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and David Seamon took part in the discussion. Randy Minchew was not present.
Candidates spoke for an hour and a half about the lack of affordable housing and unsheltered people in Columbia.
Here are the key points each candidate made:
Barbara Buffaloe
- Buffaloe believes city council needs to be unified in order to implement good plans that are in place, and that the mayor needs to be the leader of that discussion.
- Buffaloe sees a need for more section 8 housing, if vouchers are increased.
- She believes the city budget is a "moral" document of what the mayor believes the role of the city government is.
- Buffaloe is in favor of an "equity lens," a process in which all programs are looked at by who they affect. She said it would better represent people of color.
Tanya Heath
- Heath believes the city needs energy to implement affordable housing plans and momentum to keep them going.
- She believes a multiple shelter building approach would be best. One community center would bring out-of-state people to use the center, she said. She'd also want to add a comprehensive community center would throw the community into a "panic."
- She is in favor of faster bus routes and a city biking program.
David Seamon
- Seamon is in favor of unique city programs like the "Magnolia Moms" program in Jackson, Mississippi.
- He is also in favor of faster bus routes around Columbia.
- Seamon believes American Rescue Plan Act funds should be used for an equitable shelter, opportunity center and the transportation between them.
- He said a lot of plans are already in place, but the city needs the will to implement them.