COLUMBIA - Missouri Faith Voices is hosting a Housing Justice Candidate Forum for the mayoral candidates at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Columbia! Join us Monday as we hold a mayoral forum centering affordable housing and sheltering our unhoused neighbors. This is a masked event 😷 Check the link in our bio if you’d like to attend virtually. #MOFaithVotes pic.twitter.com/U4a91HYhjf— Missouri Faith Voices (@MOFaithVoices) March 10, 2022
The forum, at the Turning Point building, will address housing justice policies and programs in Columbia. It will also allow each mayoral candidate to state their view on affordable housing and "sheltering our unhoused neighbors" in the city.
Brittany Hughes, the Missouri Faith Voices Columbia Regional Organizer, said people should pay more attention to local elections.
"Often times folks focus so heavy on the federal that we lose the local, which is not a benefit to us, right? Because in all actuality, the things that happen on the local level are the things that impact us every day," Hughes said.
Masks are required at the forum event, which will go until 7:00 p.m.
Hughes said hosting this event was a way to help inform the community.
"It was really important to us. That we helped kind of set the table for the community to learn a little more about where our candidates stand on this issues of housing," Hughes said.
Because no other forums have discussed housing justice, the Columbia chapter of Missouri Faith Voices decided to host one of its own.
Hughes said, "We all kind of put our heads together and realized, you know, no one has really touched this specific aspect of housing in the way that we think we're best suited to, given kind of what we pay attention to here in the last couple years around housing."
This event is one of the first forums that Missouri Faith Voices is having in person since the start of the pandemic. But Hughes said they are still considering people who want to stay home.
"We're also going to have hybrid for folks who aren't quite ready to come out yet or maybe have commitments that will make it hard for them to be in a physical space," said Hughes.
Missouri Faith Voices will ask candidates six questions that their team has prepared. But, in the second half, community members can ask questions themselves.
Hughes said, "Maybe there's things that we missed or didn't think of that someone might bring into the space. So, we want to make sure that we make room for those questions to be heard."
Residents can attend the event in person at Turning Point or virtually by registering here.