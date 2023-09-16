COLUMBIA − The Missouri Tigers pulled off an upset, beating No. 15 Kansas State 30-27.
Chants of M-I-Z could be heard ringing throughout the streets. Fans like Mark Riley participated in them while celebrating the upset with his friends.
"I mean, I'm hype, man. I'm excited to be a Mizzou fan today," Riley said.
Kicker Harrison Mevis brought home the final 3 points in a record-breaking 61 yard field goal, causing fans to storm the field. After they stormed the field, fans flooded downtown.
"Mevis, best kicker I know, baby!" Riley said.
Brooke Watkins, an alumn visiting for the game, said after a win like today, the energy is to be expected.
"It feels pretty good there's a lot of people pretty excited," Watkins said.
Lines for bars downtown wrapped around the buildings, and fans said they wanted to celebrate this win for as long as they could.
"You know we're going to celebrate this all day, probably tomorrow and the next weeks in," Riley said.