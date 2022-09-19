WILLIAMSBURG — Monday marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Week.
Each day of the week has a theme focused on different aspects of agricultural safety. Monday's theme was road safety — which is a far-reaching topic for both farmers and the general public.
"We are exposed to road travel with our combines, really all of our operational equipment that we use to plat and harvest," Callaway County farmer Dennis Shramek said.
Farm safety encompasses many topics; grain bin safety, tractor and ATV rollovers. But Shramek knows for an area with winding gravel roads across small hills, vehicle collisions stay top of mind.
The University of Nebraska has published a non-official tally of all farm-related fatalities and injuries in Missouri from 2012 to 2020.
"We're very conscious of safety on the road, and we want to protect the people around us," Shramek said. "We yield to them the best we can, we run on the shoulders — where the roads are narrow — and when we get a group of cars behind us we will find a spot to pullover and let the vehicles around."
Shramek hopes more public awareness about farm safety saves lives but also allows farmers to keep business going more efficiently.
"We got a job to do," he said. "We're feeding the country and helping fuel the country, with the ethanol, so we want to do all we can to be safe and keep others safe as well."
Harvest season, when farmers harvest their row crops, is happening any day now for most farmers. It will continue through November. Shramek said knowing how to share the road is especially important before this busy season.