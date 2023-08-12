SEDALIA - Volunteers plan to pack over 150,000 meals to feed Missouri children and families in need at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday. The event is part of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation's Drive to Feed Kids, and more than 800 Future Farmers of America members and agricultural leaders will join together at the fair in Sedalia.
In addition to the Missouri FFA Day of Service, Tuesday is Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday at the Missouri State Fair. Fairgoers can participate by giving a minimum $2 donation to Feeding Missouri or by donating two or more canned food items at the Centennial Gate to receive discounted $2 fair admission.
This is the seventh year that the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, ADM, Brownfield Ag News, Missouri State Fair, Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri FFA Association have come together for the drive.
For more information visit www.MOFarmersCare.com/Drive.