MEXICO − With parts of Missouri in extreme drought, mid-Missouri farmers are experiencing challenges with resource management, leading many to make tough decisions.
Matthew Van Schyndel, a second generation farmer in Mexico, said he has no other choice but to raise his beef prices.
"It is hard, because of the drought. I'm already having to sell animals because I don't have enough grass and hay," Van Schyndel said.
Van Schyndel said he usually goes through more than 1,000 hay bales a year. This year so far, he's gone though a little over 100. Normally during this time of year, he would be at over 500 bales.
That number isn't far off from what the state is experiencing. Eric Bailey, a beef nutrition specialist at MU Extension, says this problem is widespread across most Missouri farmers.
"Most hay fields this spring have produced a quarter to a half of their normal yield," Bailey said. "We were in drought conditions in southwest Missouri where the greatest concentration of beef cattle in the state even last fall. In a lot of places, this drought is approaching 12 months of impact this spring alone."
At this rate, Bailey said there aren't going to be a lot of local producers who will be successful selling their cattle at the normal price. He said there will likely be a modest increase in beef prices at farmers markets or anywhere beef is directly sold from the farmer. However, he encourages Missourian to continue supporting farmers.
"They're doing everything they can to produce beef affordably," Bailey said. "They aren't gauging anyone or the public. They're simply trying to cover their cost of production."
Van Schyndel agreed and said he will do everything in his power to keep prices as low as possible, because being able to feed people is his job at the end of the day.
"As farmers, we live it day by day, and this is what we do, but we've been handed a card that's dry," Van Schyndel said.
