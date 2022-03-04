COLUMBIA - The spring planting of corn and soybean is just weeks away and, Missouri farmers are seeing fertilizer prices start to surge again.
"Fertilizer prices have been the conversation of many early morning coffee hours for months," MU senior research associate Benjamin Brown said, "We had the run-up in fertilizer prices back even last fall."
According to Bloomberg, fertilizer prices were already on a steep rise due to supply bottlenecks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rising cost of natural gas to produce it.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, fertilizer prices might go up.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Russia could suspend exports of fertilizers, which is a move that would remove a large portion of global supply from the market.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Russia was responsible for 18% of the potash market in 2017. Russia is the largest fertilizer exporter in the world.
"Russia is a huge source of fertilizer for U.S. producers," Brown said. "We do have to rely on the international community for phosphates and potash."
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Fertilizer prices are the biggest worry for farmers after the Russian invasion.
"I sincerely hope that no company out there — whether it's fertilizer or any other supply that may be impacted by this — will take unfair advantage of the circumstances of this situation, making sure that they don't use this situation as an excuse for doing something which isn't necessarily justified by supply and demand," Vilsack said.
Missouri Department of Agriculture communication director Christy Miller said seeing increasing fertilizer prices is a concern heading into this spring planting season.
"It's just important that all of our farmers have a fair playing field so that they're allowed to go into the spring planting season in the best way possible," Miller said.
Experiencing high fertilizer prices since last fall, some Missouri producers have booked and already purchased a lot of their fertilizer for the year. However, it is a large shock for those producers that haven't bought any fertilizer or haven't applied any fertilizer yet.
"It is notable that this will have an impact in terms of pasture fertilizer application," Brown said.
In Missouri, there is mid-season fertilizer application. As the crop is growing, farmers go back in and apply some additional fertilizer or even fertilizer while they're planting.
"Some of that, especially isn't pre purchase could be impacted by these higher fertilizer prices that we're seeing this week," Brown said.
A price increase may be on the way for various foods for consumers. However, Brown explained that input costs at the farm level have a bigger impact on farmers than consumers.
"Food prices likely will go up, but the increases due to higher raw commodities like corn, wheat, and sunflower oil, are going to be relatively small due to the size of value added after the farm gate," Brown said.
Although producers could only talk about what the market is giving them in terms of fertilizer, they could try to improve their efficiency.
MU is working with producers to improve their fertilizer efficiency by applying the fertilizer exactly when the crop needs it and where the crop needs it, which could help minimize loss or nutrient runoff.
"Anything we can do to help get the fertilizer to the exact spot where we need it is always beneficial," Brown said.
Although the Missouri Department of Agriculture cannot control prices, Miller said they can be a voice for farmers and ranchers.
"We can try to be a voice for them in Jefferson City and Washington, DC and across the globe," Miller said.