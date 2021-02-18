ASHLAND - Missouri cattle farmers have worked overtime to take care of livestock during the freezing temperatures.
Caroline Sicht works on Tacoma Cattle Company, her family’s first-generation farm. She said the subzero temperatures and snow on the ground makes her job even harder.
“Chores that usually maybe take one or two hours end up taking all day,” Sicht said. "Our days are consumed with making sure that they’re [cattle] well fed and cared for.”
Freezing water has been another problem as tanks need to be thawed out for drinking water. Tacoma Cattle Company has automatic waterers, which are supposed to run in all temperatures, but the weather the past two weeks has caused them to freeze.
Mark and Susie Mahnken own Missouri Legacy Beef and said they have also faced the same problems.
“One day he [Mark] spent the whole day outside trying to thaw out water tanks. And when he came in, he was not only soaked, but chilled to the bone,” Susie said.
As far as the cattle, Mark said the animals are able to withstand temperatures down to negative 25 degrees, as long as they have wind protection and dry hides.
The Mahnkens said they’re fortunate to have the facilities to keep the cattle alive in the cold weather. Making sure equipment continues running is a different type of challenge, they said, but having a heated shop helps.
“If there’s anything that’s going to break down, it does it at the worst time. And that’s when it’s really cold," Mark said.
Mark said it’s hard to predict if prices will go up because of the cold weather. If they do it’s because the cattle aren’t gaining enough weight during the cold temperatures.
The common ground between the two farms is the passion they both have for their industry. The Mahnkens are fueled by their loyal customers, and Sicht runs on the love for taking care of the cattle.
"My favorite place to be is right here at this barn. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else any day of the year," Sicht said.