MISSOURI- Vice President Kamala Harris broke two major historical marks Wednesday, being the first women and first person of color in the vice president position.
“This is really a pivotal moment for children, as well as adults to be able to see what is possible,” Dr. Teri Finneman, a journalism historian at the University of Kansas, said.
With the moment came excitement for female lawmakers across the state as they celebrated.
District 14 State Representative Ashley Aune will serve for the first time in the Missouri House, representing part of the Kansas City area.
“It’s incredible… it’s really exciting. I believe really firmly that representation matters and being able to see yourself in a position of power gives folks an opportunity to understand what their full potential is," Aune said.
“The joy and the radiation that’s radiating from my spirit and my soul is completely untouchable at this point” State Representative LaKeySha Bosley from St. Louis said.
Missouri has seen a slight uptick in females in the state legislature.
According to data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, females now make up about 26.4% of Missouri's state legislature. This is up from last year, where females made up 24.4% of those serving in the state legislature.
According to that same data, Missouri ranks 37th in nation for the number of females in the state legislature, which is up from the 40th rank it had last year. Yet, some representatives want to improve on those numbers.
"If we are talking about the people's house (of Representatives), the people needed to be represented all throughout the house," Bosley said.
The Missouri House of Representatives is currently adjourned until Monday at 4 p.m., and plans to return back to session on Tuesday, Jan. 26.