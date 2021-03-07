KINGDOM CITY - A red brick building along I-70 may look finished from afar, but inside the interior work remains undone.
The shell of the Missouri Firefighter Memorial was completed in 2019. That occurred when the Firefighter Memorial Board, the planning committee for the project, raised enough funds to finish exterior work. Now the board is trying to raise somewhere from $250,000 to $300,000 to complete the interior.
“We know that will happen,” Ken Hoover, Firefighter Memorial Board member, said. “The thing that has delayed us is everything else is kind of sidestepped because of COVID. It's real hard to go out here and raise money and sit and talk to people or sell chances to a raffle when you can't meet face to face.”
Various memorabilia, such as a 1929 model fire truck, will be on display inside once the facility is complete. The other half of the building will be dedicated to a firefighter training center that can house and train 100 students.
The Missouri Firefighter Memorial serves as a center for the next generation of firefighters and the state’s past. Doc Kritzer, another board member, was a firefighter himself for 25 years before retiring and joining the Firefighter Memorial Board.
“A lot of us being retired want to continue to honor people in the fire service,” Kritzer said. “It's hard. Money is hard. Money is tight for people and corporations. But I think eventually we'll get there hopefully. Some things will change and people will open up their pocketbooks and income to this and help support it too.”
Hoover predicted that the interior work would be completed by 2020, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.
“I'm going to predict that somebody will raise enough money through whatever avenue to be able to open the doors to the general public and to everyone in 2021,” Hoover said. “[If] on December 31 I look back and say we didn’t make it, 2022 is right ahead of us. Let's go. Firefighters never give up.”
To achieve that goal, right now the board is focusing on making a list of potential corporations to target. Unless major donors, like the corporations, step up Kritzer sees the development and construction as being a “drawn out process.”
“We'd like to make it a destination stop, not just a potty break going down Interstate-70,” Kritzer said. “We're hoping once we get opened and operating that maybe people will stop at Kingdom City and take a tour of the museum.”
In addition to talking to corporations, the board will host its annual firefighter memorial service on May 15 and 16. Attendees will be shown the facility and plans for the future with the hopes that they will donate to the cause.