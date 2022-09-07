Missouri first responders honored for heroic acts in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson awarded 23 first responders and four civilians with Missouri Public Safety medals Wednesday during a ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training academy. The awards are for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public or exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public.
“Today we’re here to show our honor and respect for the ones who have been called upon to maybe do a heroic moment in their careers," Parson said during his opening remarks. "But I will tell you that everyone who wears these uniforms has heroic moments everyday.”
Parson gave out Missouri's new Red, White and Blue Heart Award for the first time at the ceremony Wednesday. That award is given to Missouri first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
Three of those awards were given posthumously, including to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant E. Gladney, who was killed in an accident back in December 2021.
Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney, was at the ceremony to accept the medal on his father's behalf.
"I mean it's obviously a very sad occasion," Shaun Gladney said. "But I’m grateful that my dad is being honored in the way that he is. It’s good to receive.”
Shaun Gladney is a firefighter in McKinney, Texas. He said he grew up around the firehouse and learned a lot about the fire service from his father.
Several other first responders from mid-Missouri also received awards at the ceremony:
- Jefferson City Police officers Jeffery D. Collins and John G. Lehman each received a Medal of Valor for ending a threat posed by a man with a large knife.
- Missouri Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze received a Medal of Valor for her efforts to save the lives of two men at a house fire.
- Cole County Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey A. Hilke received a Medal of Valor for ending a threat posed by a gunman.
- Jefferson City Police officers Dawson M. Payne and John G. Lehman each received a Medal of Valor for ending a threat posed by a gunman.
- Joshua James-Troutt and Travis Terry received a Public Safety Civilian Partnership award for bravely assisting a deputy sheriff who was being assaulted along a highway. They were nominated by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.