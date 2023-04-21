COLUMBIA - Missouri football players teamed up with Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity to help build houses for mid-Missouri's division of Habitat for Humanity.
Columbia's Boone Prairie Subdivision was selected as the Blitz Build 2023 site, according to Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity. This event, an effort to build four houses in 10 days, will take place in November.
According to the press release from Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity, Habitat is completing homes currently in progress "to get ready for such a large and unique event."
That's where the Missouri football players came in.
Community outreach director for Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity Ashley Switzer said the football team reached out to her and asked if they could come help out.
"I think this is a big opportunity to help out the community and to really get in there and interact with others," Missouri edge rusher Arden Walker said. "We always have our helmet on, so I feel like people actually seeing our faces and recognize who we are is important."
Switzer said the more than 50-acre subdivision will soon be home to 143 Habitat homeowners. Some homeowners have already started moving in.
"Our Columbia community in general is really struggling with affordable housing, and we want to be part of the solution to that," she said.