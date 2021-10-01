COLUMBIA - On Saturday, Missouri football will host the annual "Score Against Hunger" game, to help raise awareness and funds for the effort to end food insecurity in Missouri
The game against the University of Tennessee Volunteers gives Tiger fans and supporters of The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri a chance to help tackle hunger.
“With the 25th anniversary of our Score Against Hunger campaign, we faced one of the largest crises in our organization’s history. This year, the challenge to feed neighbors remains just as important,” Lindsay Lopez, CEO and president of The Food Bank, said.
You can donate at the game or donate online to be part of the effort. Every dollar donated to The Food Bank helps provide at least four meals.
“We’re grateful to continue this relationship with Mizzou Athletics as we help neighbors in need and remember that hunger knows no season,” Lopez said.
Across the state, one in seven Missourians struggle with food insecurity daily. The Food Bank works with 140 partner agencies and 150 schools across 32 counties to distribute food to people looking for help.
“Mizzou Football has a proud tradition of taking the field against food insecurity,” Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “This year, I challenge all Tiger fans to join The Food Bank and me to Score Against Hunger.”
Kickoff begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field. Anyone wanting to learn more can visit the campaign's website.