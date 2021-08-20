COLUMBIA - A rally outside the Boone County Courthouse for Ernest Lee Johnson took place Friday afternoon.
Organized by Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), the gathering featured guest speakers from MU and the organization. MADP wanted to clarify that the rally was against the death penalty, not Johnson's conviction.
Johnson has been on death row since 1994, after he was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder. The victims, Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones, were three employees of a Casey's convenience store in Columbia.
MADP said Johnson should not be given the death penalty due to his preexisting health conditions. Wiley Miller, a member of the MADP Columbia Chapter, said the system had failed Johnson from the start.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty held a rally today for Ernest Lee Johnson, a Columbia man on death row @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/S7OLUWOnr6— Clint Davenport (@CDavenportTV) August 20, 2021
"He had a rough childhood that led to this," Miller said. "He doesn't deserve this."
Johnson has epilepsy due to a past brain tumor and injury. In 2016, he appealed his pending execution saying that his medical conditions would make the lethal injection cause "excruciating seizures" and asked for an alternate form of execution, a firing squad.
The US Supreme Court denied his request in May 2021. Missouri's chosen execution method is lethal injection and does not authorize execution by firing squad. Dr. Laura Schopp, a neuropsychologist with MU, said Johnson meets the requirements to be exempt.
"Ernest Johnson qualifies under any reasonable definition of intellectual disability," Dr. Schopp said. "Hence he should not be executed."
Johnson's execution is scheduled for Oct. 5. at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
The state's last execution was in May 2020.