COLUMBIA – Missouri has sold $126.2 million in cannabis in March, which is only the second month of adult use sales for recreational use.
$93.5 million were sold from recreational cannabis sales, while an additional $32.7 million were in medical marijuana sales.
This is higher than the $103 million that was made from Missouri's February sales.
The current amount in sales puts Missouri in a good position to reach above $1.4 billion in sales within the first twelve months of the program, which would make Missouri one of the top ten largest cannabis markets in the U.S., according to a press release
In March, Missouri also surpassed 14,000 direct jobs created in the cannabis industry.
On Tuesday, voters across the state almost universally approved local marijuana sales tax ballot measures.
“Between record cannabis sales and local communities voting to embrace the economic benefits of adult use sales, Missouri couldn’t be better positioned to make a real and lasting impact on our state economy, while being one of the most customer-friendly cannabis programs in the entire nation,” said Andrew Mullins, The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) Executive Director.
Despite having twice the population of Missouri, Illinois generated less than $60 million in both recreational marijuana and medical marijuana sales during their second month of legal adult use sales.
The start of adult use sales in Missouri began on Feb. 3. Missouri is the 21st state to legalize cannabis for adult use.
Over 15,000 past, nonviolent cannabis offenses have already been automatically expunged, following passage of Amendment 3 in November and should continue to rise.