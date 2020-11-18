COLUMBIA - Missouri grain production increased this harvest season to its highest since 2017.
Corn and soybean prices plummeted when the pandemic began back in March, but prices have recovered higher to where they were pre-pandemic.
Missouri corn farmers produced 551 million bushels with 167 bushels per acre, the highest in both categories since 2017.
Soybean production also increased to its highest level since 2017. 283 million bushels of soybeans were produced with 49 bushels per acre.
USDA statistician Bob Garino said a good climate helped farmers maximize production this year.
"We had a good year in terms of rainfall and temperature," Garino said. "We got all acres planted."
Last year, farmers had to deal with heavy rain in the spring, which limited their ability to plant and harvest all of their acreage.
Many of the acres that did get planted in 2019 were planted late, which hurt production according to Garino.
Grain prices have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Soybeans dipped to $8.49 per bushel in May, but have since recovered to $9.37 per bushel in September, according to the most recent available USDA data.
Corn hasn't recovered as well as soybeans. The September bushel price was $3.45. That's down from $3.74 in September of 2019.
Garino said it's the export market where farmers are making back some of their losses.
"We've seen a big increase in exports and the increase in demand has been driving prices up," Garino said. "I would expect when we take a look at October prices and November prices, you will see probably at least as high, if not higher."
The prices and production benefit farmers' bottom line going into 2021.
"When you compare it to what it looked like in March, with so much uncertainty, we didn't know how things were going to turn out," Garino said. "I think most farmers are looking at a pretty good year."
More money coming into farmers' pockets also means local economies will get some help.
"It should be a positive impact in rural communities," Garino said. "Farmers play a big role in those communities in terms of their purchasing power."
Garino said he expects 2021 to be an easier season for farmers financially, as they'll have more cash on hand from increased yield and prices.