Missouri hometown utility crews work to restore central Florida after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA − Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian.
Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area.
Kevin Thornton, a crew leader for the MPUA Resource Services Corporation in Columbia, said the crews are helping with restoring power in the state.
“Our crews started restoring ‘feeder’ lines yesterday afternoon which gets the most people restored with power,” Thornton said Friday.
The Orlando area got hit by Ian Wednesday afternoon following the hit on the southwest coast of Florida. Hurricane Ian left more than 2 million Florida homes and businesses without power.
"Of the hurricane relief efforts I have assisted with, the water is more of an issue in this area than wind damage,” Thornton said.
According to a news release from MPUA, the crews in Orlando are working 16-hour days, directed locally by the Orlando Utilities Commission. As progress is made in Orlando, crews may be sent to other areas of Florida impacted by Ian.
The crews arrived in Florida Wednesday, just ahead of the storm, equipped with more than 50 utility work vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger trucks, and other linework vehicles.
The MPUA Mutual Aid Network coordinated the area’s response to assist Florida public power utilities, part of a national response assisting organized by the American Public Power Association.