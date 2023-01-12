JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives enacted a new dress code for female legislators at the opening of its session Wednesday.
The new House rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire."
Previous rules allowed female legislators to wear dresses, skirts and slacks with a blazer or sweater, the Washington Post reported.
Rep. Ann Kelley (R), backed by other Republicans, proposed the change, saying "it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere," according to the Washington Post.
Democrats quickly opposed the changes, calling them sexist, the Washington Post reported.
One Democrat, Rep. Ashley Aune, said the dress code changes are "ridiculous," according to video posted by Heartland Signal, a website for a progressive radio station.
In response to MO State Rep. Ashley Aune (D) questioning the need for the dress code amendment, sponsor Rep. Ann Kelley (R) says, "You would think that all you would have to do is say, 'dress professionally' and women could handle it!" pic.twitter.com/75gbaGnzZu— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023
The men's dress code, which is also established in the House rules, was not changed. The men's dress code says men must wear "business attire," which defines as "coat, tie, dress trousers, and dress shoes or boots.”
The Missouri House debates and passes a new rules package every two years at the beginning of the General Assembly.
The Missouri House passed the rules package, H.R. 11, Wednesday by a vote of 105-51, beginning the 102nd General Assembly.