JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House passed an election bill that has been in the works since the beginning of the legislative session.
The bill would require voters to show photo ID at the polls before casting a ballot. Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots but must bring a valid ID back that day in order for the vote to count.
At this moment, the house has just voted and passed House Bill 1878.The bill contains “provisions that require photo ID and allows the Secretary of State to audit the voter registration records of any election authority to ensure accuracy”@KOMUnews— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) May 12, 2022
The GOP-led House voted 97-47 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.
Currently, voters need to submit a valid excuse in order to utilize absentee voting.