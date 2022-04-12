JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Invasive Plant Council will host a Callery pear "buy-back" event in partnership with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri. Anyone who cuts down the invasive Callery pear tree will receive a native tree to replace it.
The "buy-back" event will take place in several locations around the state on April 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Callery pear trees are native to China. The trees are most identifiable in the spring, when they grow dense clusters of white flowers. Mature Callery pear trees can reach 40 feet in height.
“Many people have enjoyed Callery pear trees for years,” MoIP member and MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig said. “However, besides the fact that these trees often break apart in storms, and that they have foul-smelling flowers, it turns out these trees are spreading throughout fields and forests, causing problems in more natural areas, along roadsides, commercial areas, private landowner property, and other locations.
Participants will receive a potted replacement tree between four and five feet tall. There is a one-tree-per-person limit. You can sign up for the buy-back program here. Once you've cut down your Callery pear tree, submit a picture of it here.