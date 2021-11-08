COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Job Centers will host free CDL training events across mid-Missouri throughout the month of November, providing financial assistance in the training and placement for those desiring to become truck drivers.
The following events will be hosted:
Nov. 10
- Jefferson City area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Capital City Job Center, 3600 Country Club Drive
Nov. 15
- Rolla area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rolla Job Center, 1107 Kingshighway
Nov. 16
- Columbia area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Columbia Job Center, 101 Park De Ville Drive
Nov. 17
- Lake area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- State Fair Community College, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway
November 18
- Fulton area
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fulton Chamber of Commerce, 510 Market Street
Missouri has experienced a driver shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and poor retention rates, according to a news release.
CDL training rates can cost upwards of over $4,000, adding a barrier to job seekers who wish to pursue truck driving as a career pathway.
For qualified participants, this opportunity will provide paid training as well as job placement. Training is offered to those 21 and over. Job seekers must be 21 to drive.
Applicants must bring their drivers license and social security card to the funding event, as well as meet one of the following requirements:
- Low-Income status (check stubs or statement from employer, for the past 6 months (180 days) - or - Name of employer that previously laid-off or terminated you from employment (anytime), which resulted in your receipt of weekly Unemployment Insurance payments.
- Currently receive food stamps or live in a household that receives food stamps and are included in the case as a family member - or - recently discharged from active duty military service.
Interested candidates can learn more at cwdregion.com/cdl or call 573-441-6361.
For more information, contact Graham at 573-578-2885 or email at sundijo.graham@cwib.us.