MISSOURI - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), in partnership with the organization TEACH, announced a new public service announcement Friday.
"The Future Depends on Teachers" is part of a long-term multi-phase recruitment initiative to diversify the teaching profession and address our nation’s teacher shortage.
The campaign, launching in time for Teacher Appreciation Week- May 3 through 7- celebrates the role that teachers play in shaping our future and invites individuals to explore the teaching profession at a time when educators are needed more than ever.
"Teachers change lives,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Because of that, educator recruitment and retention is one of the four priority areas on which DESE and the State Board of Education are focusing our attention. Research continues to show the number one school-level factor that impacts a student’s learning is the teacher. Therefore, our agency is committed to a detailed action plan to enhance recruitment and retention efforts in our state, and we’re thrilled to join this campaign as part of that work.”
2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year Darrion Cockrell believes there needs to be enough teachers to meet the needs of our schools and students.
"Finding a way to attract males and people of color to the teaching profession will benefit our students and our whole field as a whole," Cockrell said.
“The Future Depends on Teachers” PSA will air on TV and radio to inspire future teachers to explore the profession, celebrate the hard work of current teachers and elevate the teaching profession among the general public. The spots communicate teachers’ impact not only on students but also on our broader society. The spots end with a call for viewers to explore teaching and leave a proud legacy.