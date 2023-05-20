The Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri will begin on Monday, May 22 and will continue through Friday, June 2 in Columbia.
More than 850 runners from 102 agencies from across the state will participate and complete 36 different routes and cover close to 900 miles across Missouri.
Law enforcement officers will run the torch run to raise awareness for SOMO and the 2023 State Summer Games. The State Summer Games will be held June 2-4 in Columbia.
Missouri law enforcement agencies regularly raise more than $1 million per year for SOMO through various fundraising initiatives, including the Polar Plunge, selling Torch Run T-shirts and organizing special events such as the World’s Largest Truck Convoy and Tip-A-Cop events.
Missouri Torch Run last year was recognized as No. 8 in the world based on gross dollars raised, according to a news release. There were 133 law enforcement agencies across the state which participated and raised more than $1.4 million.