JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Service honored 11 officers who died while serving their communities on Saturday morning.
The names of six Missouri Department of Corrections officers and five law enforcement officers were added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial.
Missouri officers from several departments and law enforcement family and friends met at the memorial on the state Capitol grounds.
Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt both spoke at the service and emphasized their support for law enforcement, including fallen officers and their families.
"It should be every day that we respect the men and women that's willing to put their lives on the line for us. And that happens every day and we take it for granted," Governor Parson said. "But today we get to show our respect and we get to show our honor for these people."
In addition to the fallen officers from 2021, names of four officers with recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths were also added to the Wall of Honor at the memorial.
The memorial included a wreath presentation, roll call and twenty-one gun salute for all officers who died in the line of duty.
During the roll call, survivors placed white roses in a wreath for fallen officers.
Brad Anderson, the Columbia Police Department Honor Guard Commander, presented the wreath for officer Molly Thomas-Bowden. She was shot and killed in a traffic stop in 2005.
Anderson said, "A lot of us are willing to put our lives on the line for the community in any situation."
Governor Parson acknowledged that line of duty deaths are a problem and that he has attended funerals for fallen officers "too many times this year."
While Anderson said he believes most of Columbia supports the department, CPD is working to increase community relations.
"I believe that with education and our community outreach unit, and the way our officers interact with the citizens, that it's improved dramatically," Anderson said.