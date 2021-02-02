JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers in Missouri met for the first public hearing two bills that will give non-violent drug offenders a second chance.
Missouri law doesn't allow previously convicted felons to work in establishments that sell alcohol and lottery tickets. House Bill 316 will reverse this.
HB 316 passed nearly unanimous through the House last year, except one vote. It was in the Senate until COVID-19 interrupted the process.
The second bill, HB 504, will allow non-violent drug offenders to be eligible for parole after serving 10 years of their sentence if the Parole Board determines the offender will not re-offend.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) is the sponsor behind both bills.
"25 or so years ago, there was always the three strikes you're out or get tough on crime. Well, now we're kind of going the other way. We're seeing that people that have been rehabilitated and served their debt to society should be given a second chance. And if they've done well, in prison, then they should be given the opportunity to become productive members of society, outside of prison," Toalson Reisch said.
During testimony, Missouri lobbyist Chris Roepe thanked lawmakers for supporting the bill.
"We love having additional hiring options without having additional mandates that we have to deal with," Roepe said. "This helps everyone and gives us a chance to fill our shifts."
The representative is hoping to get a unanimous vote from the committee.
"I think everyone is for giving people a second chance. You know, that they've shown that they're rehabilitated, and be productive members of society. I mean, everybody makes mistakes. And we have to learn from them. And not do them again."
The committee will vote on Feb. 9 to send it to another committee for review.