JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House and Senate announced their agreement on the fiscal 2024 operating budget Wednesday.
House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, initially removed I-70 funding from the budget, but ultimately added it back. He said it not only contains the I-70 renovations, but also includes other road improvements for the state.
“We're doing a lot of good things here with this bill, Mr. Speaker, investing heavily into our infrastructure and getting local participation in many cases,” Smith said last month as reported by KCUR, the NPR affiliate in Kansas City.
The key part of the budget is Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough’s proposal to spend $2.8 billion on I-70. It triples the funding for Gov. Mike Parson’s $859 million plan that the House funded. It includes an extra lane for over 190 miles and extends between Wentzville and Blue Springs.
About half of the $2.8 billion will come from general revenue surplus funds and the other half will come from bond debt to be repaid over 15 years.
The plan relies on over $5 billion surplus in general revenue for funding. It also includes roughly $135 million to be set aside for the first bond payment. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough said this gives the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) flexibility to use any financing that makes the most sense.
"Bond rates right now are good,” Hough said of his proposal last month. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do three, four years from now. So it might make sense to me that, we put half of the cash in the bank, set aside, but we also tell (the Office of Administration), tell MoDOT, that you’ve got next year’s bond payment if you want to initiate those bonds now.”
The committee also announced they have taken the Senate's position on a $50 million investment in 2026 World Cup City and Ground Modifications for Kansas City.
When the two sides settle on the proposed versions of the budget, it will go to Gov. Mike Parson's desk by Friday afternoon.