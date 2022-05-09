JEFFERSON CITY - Filibustering, dress code violations and general disruption in the Senate resulted in a historically unproductive start to this year’s legislative session. The body failed to pass any legislation until the last week of February, according to the Columbia Missourian.
Now in May, the Senate and House have until Friday at 6 p.m. to decide on what bills should go to the Governor's office.
Missouri lawmakers have a lot on their plate before Friday, including redistricting, sports betting, hospital visitor policies, trans athlete bans, elections laws, the education omnibus bill, abortion, unemployment, and the Medicaid constitutional amendment.
However, there have many disruptions in the Senate session.
Republicans and Democrats both agree the disruptions in the Senate session are due to the body's conservative caucus. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, is part of the caucus. "We may not be as serious as we could be," Moon said on the floor. "At some point in time we have to do the things that are difficult and take care of the business the people outside this Capitol want us to take care of."
Over in the Missouri House, legislators discussed congressional redistricting and adopted Amendment 4. If passed, the amended map would split Boone County in half, making it part of both District 3 and 4.
"Hopefully the Senate will act and Amendment 4 go to the Governor's desk by the end of the week," Rep. Dan Shaul, chairman of the House’s redistricting committee said. "I feel very good where we're at."
Shaul said the House will send it to the Senate with an emergency clause on it.
"The emergency clause is because we're on a time crunch with elections and the clerks need certain data," Shaul said. "We need to be much more expedient than August 28."
After asking Shaul about Boone County being split in half, he said, "It's been split in half in several versions, but we feel this version of the split is better being along Broadway and then I-70 to the West."
Shaul said the map shows they try to keep communities of interest together and he hopes it will be on the Governor's desk by the end of the week.
As for the Senate, they will keep discussing an omnibus act that modifies provisions relating to criminal laws on Tuesday.