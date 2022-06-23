COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court decision Thursday ruling in favor of expanding gun rights to Americans drew reactions from prominent lawmakers and U.S. Senate candidates across Missouri.
The 6-3 ruling, which struck down a New York law requiring people to "demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community," follows a string of recent mass shootings and is expected to allow more people to legally carry firearms on city streets.
In response, lawmakers and U.S. Senate candidates across Missouri took to their Twitter accounts to voice their support or opposition.
Vicky Hartzler, current U.S. Representative and a Missouri GOP Senate candidate, expressed her support for the decision on her Twitter page and said that "You should never lose your #2A rights the second you leave your house." Adding, "The highest court in the land got it right today."
Missouri GOP Senate candidate and Attorney General Eric Schmitt also took to Twitter.
"We just obtained a monumental victory at SCOTUS in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, preserving Second Amendment rights for citizens across the country," he said.
Schmitt went on to post a 41-second video expressing his support.
"In our Constitution, the Second Amendment enshrines our God-given right to defend ourselves," Schmitt is heard saying in the video. "Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled in our favor, upholding the original intent of the Second Amendment in striking down New York’s oppressive and unconstitutional permitting regime."
Schmitt added that "Law-abiding citizens should not be hindered from exercising their fundamental, enumerated right to self-defense."
In opposition, Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver deplored the ruling, calling it "shameful" and "disastrous."
Cleaver also warned of potential rise in death by gunshot.
"The Supreme Court striking down New York’s gun safety law means that death by gunshot will now multiply faster than rabbits," Cleaver said.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley also expressed support for the ruling.
"Big win for the Second Amendment at the Supreme Court - on the day the Senate is voting to chip away at Second Amendment rights."
The opinion, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc., et al. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police, et al., was delivered by Justice Clarence Thomas, and was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Stephen Breyer dissented, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.