Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central and eastern Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.