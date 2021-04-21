JEFFERSON CITY - Roy Blunt is responding to the Department of Justice's pattern-or-practice review of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Blunt released a statement on Wednesday morning expressing past pattern-or-practice reviews have been successful. He mentioned Ferguson, Missouri, as an example of a police review that led to "rebuilding trust between the department and the community."
"Pattern-or-practice reviews have a proven record of success in rooting out misconduct in local departments and leading to reforms where they are needed," Blunt stated in an emailed release. "In Missouri, a pattern-or-practice review of Ferguson Police Department and subsequent consent decree have gone a long way toward rebuilding trust between the department and community."
The U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday a federal civil probe investigation in policing practices would take place. The announcement comes the day after the jury reached a guilty verdict for former police officer Derek Chauvin.
"I hope that [Ferguson pattern-or-practice investigation] can serve as an example for Minneapolis and other departments as we look for ways to strengthen accountability among local law enforcement agencies," Blunt said. "I previously urged the Department of Justice to utilize these important tools, and I support Attorney General Merrick Garland's announcement today."
City of Columbia Manager John Glascock also responded to the Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. He explained in an emailed release the actions of the former officer are not reflected in the values of Columbia.
"The conclusion of this trial is a step toward progress and a catalyst for a larger conversation around the police's responsibility to the people they protect," Glascock stated in an emailed release. "We hold our officers [in Columbia] to the highest standards and will continue to have these difficult conversations."
In a speech last week, Garland vowed to examine the practices of police departments that commit civil rights violations.