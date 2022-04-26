LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A fisherman in Missouri recently had the catch of his life.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Troy Staggs reeled in the 50-plus-pound fish after about an hour long battle.
Staggs made sure to record measurements and weight.
The fish, was estimated to be about 30 years old and measured 56 inches long.
According to the MDC's Facebook post, it was the sixth lake sturgeon reported from Lake of Ozark since 2016.
“Instead of snagging the fish, [the man’s] fishing tackle wrapped around its tail! It took him 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat, where he took a quick measurement, snapped a few pictures, and released the fish back into the lake," the post said.
Lake sturgeon can live to be over 100 years old and reach over 200 pounds, MDC said.
They are Missouri’s longest-lived animal and the state's second-largest fish. MDC said it began stocking lake sturgeon in the 1980s and continues to stock them to help recover the state-endangered species.
Sturgeon become adults at around 25 years and move into tributary streams to spawn. This makes them more visible as the fish frequently spawn in shallow water, MDC said.
The public is encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.