CROCKER, Mo. - Crocker resident Dillon Snider was charged with murder in the second degree following the killing of his eight-month-old daughter on Aug. 20.
In addition to the murder charge, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman also charged 24-year-old Snider with abuse of a child resulting in death and first degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
The child was found dead while in the care of Snider, who was her father, according to Hillman's office.
An autopsy found that the cause of death was violent trauma to her head and neck.
Judge Colin Long issued a warrant for Snider's arrest and set his bond at $1 million cash only. The defendant is currently incarcerated at the Miller County Jail on charges from that county.
Crocker Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Patrol are currently investigating this case.