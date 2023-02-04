COLUMBIA - On Friday, adult recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which regulates the state's marijuana industry, announced Thursday that sales would begin this weekend.
Dispensaries and marijuana enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for sales to become legal. Local dispensaries are seeing a big spike in demand, with customers coming in for both medical and recreational marijuana.
3Fifteen Primo Cannabis is one of the first stores in the area to begin recreational marijuana sales. Dispensaries in Columbia still have to wait.
The city of Columbia still has to adjust its code to allow recreational marijuana sales. The city council is expected to amend the code at its meeting next Monday.
Since 3Fifteen is outside the city limits in Boone County, they started selling recreational marijuana on Friday.
3Fifteen's general manager Elisa Reinhardt said the rollout has been, "Probably the most exciting couple days I've ever had in a job."
"I have been overwhelmed with a roller coaster of different emotions from fear, to excitement, back to fear, to pride," Reinhardt said.
Reinhardt said the dispensary is adjusting to serve both medical marijuana patients and recreational consumers. She estimated hundreds of people visited the store on Friday.
The store is actively hiring to keep up with demand, as they adjust to the new reality.
"It's ever changing of course because we still don't know what this market looks like but we are looking to of course expand our staffing," Reinhardt said. "New tablets, new computers, anything you can think of that may facilitate better customer service in this field and keep us compliant, of course, with the state."
Marijuana producers are also working to keep up with demand. Robust Missouri is a dispensary and cultivator based out of Florissant in the St. Louis area.
The company was founded by Tyler Hannegan and Brad Rhodes, who met at the University of Missouri while they were both in school. Robust operates a production facility in Cuba, Missouri that serves about 120 dispensaries throughout the state according to Hannegan.
Hannegan said the facility has ramped up production since Missourians approved the sale of recreational marijuana in November.
"We went from having 500 plants per room to 1600 plants per room," Hannegan said. "We spent a lot of time on the front end bolstering up our inventory at our retail location and then also making sure that our partners are getting stocked up appropriately as well."
The customers have followed. Robust normally sees about 150 people a day, but on Friday, it served 450 people.
Reinhardt of 3fifteen Cannabis said it's too early to see what the long-term demand is for marijuana in Missouri.
"We don't know what this market looks like," Reinhardt said.
Missourians are allowed to posses up to three ounces of marijuana, according to DHSS. That means big business for cannabis producers.
"That's a lot of cannabis to move through," Reinhardt said.