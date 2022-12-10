COLUMBIA- The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic.
Gates open at 2:45 p.m., but that did not stop Missouri Fans from arriving to the gates.
An unofficial student-based fan group called the Antlers arrived at 6 a.m. yesterday and stayed the night at the Mizzou Arena to ensure they would be first in line.
"The Athletic Director, Desiree was gracious enough to let us sleep inside [Mizzou Arena], which was really nice," said Jade Warmerodt, a member of the Antlers.
Fans stood outside with chairs, blankets, and extra layers to keep them warm while they waited for several hours before the gates opened.
Mizzou Athletics anticipated rain, so they brought out several tents for the fans to take cover.
Tony Daniel, Assistant Athletic Director, brought 250 doughnuts to the fans to keep them energized.
For many, this was their first time experiencing anything like this.
"It means a lot to me. Especially because I am a freshman, so it is definitely pretty cool," said Carson Geaovece, a member of the Antlers.
The Athletics department created a system that allowed fans to get points for the games they had attended previously, resulting in a shorter wait time for today's game.
"They kind of started wanting people to get more points, so they opened it up to a few women's games," said Paitlyn Harmon, "In the last few games, they gave us double points. In one of the women's games, we got two points, and in the last men's game, we got two points," said Harmon.
Tickets sold out weeks before game day. Fans said some of their friends could not make it with them because they did not act fast enough.
"There are a few that are really struggling. They are on Facebook trying to buy people's tickets off them for like way over the price," said Harmon.
Beyond all the fanfare, the match against the defending national champions will be the biggest test yet for the Tigers this season. Missouri is the highest-scoring team in Division 1, and is one of only ten undefeated teams left in the nation, but has faced doubt for its relatively weak schedule.