Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets remember 9/11

MEXICO - Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets held a special 9/11 remembrance ceremony on its 20th anniversary.
The MMA Color Guard lowered the American flag at half-mast at 7:46 a.m. matching the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, 8:46 a.m. Eastern time.
Corps' trumpet players John Carlos Ahuja, a sophomore from Fayetteville, Ark., and Sage Fuller, an 8th grader from Bell Canyon, Cal., played Taps. Two minutes of silence followed.
Corps of Cadets then marched to the Academy’s Centennial Gymtorium to observe a video on 9/11.
Video courtesy of MMA. Photo courtesy of MMA, by Sarah Keifer.