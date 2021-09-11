MEXICO - Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets held a special 9/11 remembrance ceremony on its 20th anniversary.

Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets held a ceremony on Saturday to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

The MMA Color Guard lowered the American flag at half-mast at 7:46 a.m. matching the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, 8:46 a.m. Eastern time.

Corps' trumpet players John Carlos Ahuja, a sophomore from Fayetteville, Ark., and Sage Fuller, an 8th grader from Bell Canyon, Cal., played Taps.  Two minutes of silence followed.

Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets remember 9/11

1 of 3

Corps of Cadets then marched to the Academy’s Centennial Gymtorium to observe a video on 9/11.

Video courtesy of MMA. Photo courtesy of MMA, by Sarah Keifer.